Coronavirus Lockdown: Amara Raja Group Partially Resumes Operation

Amara Raja group has partially commenced production at its Andhra Pradesh based manufacturing unit after the government allowed some sectors to resume operations partially post April 20. The group has come up with an action plan for running its partial operations with a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure social distancing, hygiene and safety of its employees. The SOP emphasizes on a new way of life that includes radical behavioural changes like usage of transport, cafeteria, amenities, common areas, and inside the plant, offices and field locations.

Jay Galla, Vice President, Amara Raja Group said, "Post the notification issued by the govt. allowing partial operation, our teams have collaborated and put together a robust system in place to commence our operations and at the same time safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees. Our SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) details out the new way of life aspects like attitudes and behaviour at workplace in the way we work, the way we use facilities, the guidelines we need to follow right from starting from home to work and back. Ever since the start of this crisis, we have been implementing varied initiatives to combat the contagion at the institutional, local, state and national level to deal with the pandemic."

All businesses in the Amara Raja group are getting into partial operations in a phased manner and is adhering to all the necessary health and safety guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments. Additionally, the group has also enabled a digital people platform to communicate and engage with all its employees.

