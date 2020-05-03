Coronavirus Lockdown: Aston Martin Extends Warranty On Its Cars Worldwide

Aston Martin is working closely with its dealer network to help customers worldwide during the unprecedented lockdown conditions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The brand is taking positive action to extend to 30 June 2020 all new-vehicle warranties that are due to expire, or have expired since March 14, 2020 or, in the case of China, since 1 January 2020. Furthermore, customers are being reassured the condition in their car's Owner's Guide stating that failure to adhere to specified service intervals may invalidate warranty coverage, is being waived until restrictions change and appropriate dealer operations are able to resume.

The Aston Martin DBX is the company's first SUV and sales are off to a good start



Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected. As soon as restrictions change and Aston Martin dealer operations are resumed, owners of these cars with service work due are being asked to arrange a booking with their dealer. The cars will then have the scheduled service work completed by fully trained service technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.



Andy West, Director of Client Services at Aston Martin, said: “While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

