New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Aston Martin Extends Warranty On Its Cars Worldwide

Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Aston Martin is working closely with its dealer network to help customers worldwide during the unprecedented lockdown conditions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The brand is taking positive action to extend to 30 June 2020 all new-vehicle warranties that are due to expire, or have expired since March 14, 2020 or, in the case of China, since 1 January 2020. Furthermore, customers are being reassured the condition in their car's Owner's Guide stating that failure to adhere to specified service intervals may invalidate warranty coverage, is being waived until restrictions change and appropriate dealer operations are able to resume.

ed45l4fo

The Aston Martin DBX is the company's first SUV and sales are off to a good start 

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Cars

DB11

Vantage

Rapide

0 Comments


Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected. As soon as restrictions change and Aston Martin dealer operations are resumed, owners of these cars with service work due are being asked to arrange a booking with their dealer. The cars will then have the scheduled service work completed by fully trained service technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.
 
Andy West, Director of Client Services at Aston Martin, said: “While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aston Martin DB11 with Immediate Rivals

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin
DB11

Popular Aston Martin Cars

Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.27 Crore *
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 2.95 Crore *
Aston Martin Rapide
Aston Martin Rapide
₹ 3.29 Crore *
x
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variant Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variant Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Will Be A Connected Car
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Hyundai India Bags 20,000 Bookings For The New-Gen Creta
Select your City
or select from popular cities