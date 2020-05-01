New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Audi India Announces Free Car Sanitisation For COVID-19 Frontline Warriors

Audi India is also providing a free-of-cost general check-up of its cars along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop service.

Audi India is also providing a free-of-cost general check-up of their cars.

Highlights

  • Audi India is offering free sanitisation of its cars for COVID-19 workers
  • Audi India is also providing a free-of-cost general check-up of its cars
  • It will also provide free pick-up & drop services for COVID-19 warriors

Audi India has today announced free disinfection, interior and exterior sanitisation of cars for Audi customers who are providing essential services and are at the forefront in fighting the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The German carmaker is also providing a free-of-cost general check-up of their cars along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop service for such customers. The initiative has been taken as a gesture to support these workers so that they don't have to worry about any issue related to their cars and they can maintain complete focus at work.

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head- Audi India said, "As we continue to battle this unprecedented crisis, we are pleased to announce that all Audi India dealerships across the country will prioritize vehicle servicing for essential workers. The most important focus for us has been people safety and we are honoured to be able to serve Audi customers who are 'COVID-19 Warriors' and are tirelessly working on the front lines against this pandemic."

Audi will also provide free vehicle pick-up and drop for customers who are providing essential services and are front-line workers

Earlier, like other automakers even Audi India had announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. All extended warranty or service packages that were set to expire during the lockdown period, precisely between March 15 and May 03, have now got the chance to extend their plans and avail the services for their Audi cars post the lockdown period. Like Audi, even other automakers like have been doing their part to help during this crisis situation. MG Motor India MG Motor India has retrofitted a Hector SUV to work as an ambulance and has donated the same to healthcare authorities in Vadodara and has also donated ₹ 2 crore towards to help them fight against COVID-19.

