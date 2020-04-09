New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Audi India Reviews Launch Plans Of Its Future Models

Audi has had a sluggish launch period post the dieselgate scandal and after of couple of years it came strong with a new product offensive in India with major focus being on petrol model line-up followed by all-electric cars.

Audi India was coming strong with new product offensive after a slowdown period.

The nationwide lockdown called to prevent the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus isn't ending anytime soon and is likely to extend beyond April 14. While the lockdown is obviously serving a greater purpose, it is also taking a toll on many business plans which now have been postponed and it's not different for automakers as well. Audi India had stepped on the throttle with plenty of new launches, is now considering reviewing its launch plans and re-adjusting them post the lockdown period.

The Audi Q7 Facelift was aksi expected to go on sale in India this year.

Speaking to carandbike on our Freewheeling Episode 2, Balbir Singh Dhilon, Head- Audi India said, "We are focusing right now on the long term structure which we had devised for the strategy 2025 in India and we are very clearly focusing on those strategic pillars. Of course this is bit of a slowdown but it's part of life and we are re-planning and re-adjusting our launches, we are re-adjusting our volume planning keeping in mind what we anticipate. At this point of time it's difficult to say what will be the whole impact of COVID-19, but we're contemplating on a regular basis."

bhh6olk8

The Audi e-Tron was expected to go on sale in India in the second half of 2020.

The German carmaker has had a sluggish launch period post the dieselgate scandal and after of a couple of years it came strong with a new product offensive in India with major focus being on petrol model line-up followed by all-electric cars. Audi had already launched the A6 and A8 sedans and the Q8 SUV in India and other models like the new A3 sedan and Q3 SUV along with Q7 Facelift were in the pipeline. The all-electric Audi e-Tron was on the cards as well, but we have already told you that Audi India will be now studying the prospects and its launch will also depend on the charging infrastructure availability in our country.

