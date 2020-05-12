Coronavirus Lockdown: Automakers Extend Support To Component Suppliers In Resuming Operations

The whole supply chain in the auto industry has been disrupted after the nation was put under a lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. As automakers are steadily starting both production and sales operations, it will take some time for normalcy to be restored. We have already reported that companies have extended support to dealerships as they get back to kick starting supplies to OEMs again.

Since most of the auto component manufacturers are MSMEs who don't have a dedicated research arm to maximise operations along with ensuring prevention from COVID-19, some automakers are helping out their suppliers and guiding them on how to maintain social distancing and keep their work space safe. According to our sources at ACMA, component manufacturers are working in a healthy collaboration with their respective OEMs and are getting support in terms of production scale, product research, deadlines and guidelines regarding all precautions that should be taken at a work place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Component suppliers are working in collaboration with automakers.

Speaking to NDTV in the same context, Tarun Garg, Director- Marketing & Sales, Hyundai Motor India had said, "In the last few days we have been preparing a strategy, we have been in touch with our vendors and we have got a good support from the government. So all vendors from their respective state governments have taken permission and that's how we have started the production. As of now, everything is okay and all our vendors are on track and we have been able to produce."

While few auto component manufacturers in the green zones are planning to restart operations, others operating in orange zones are seeking permission to resume work. Needless to say, those in the red zone won't be allowed carry on yet. Speaking in this regard, Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, "The automotive industry is once again gradually coming back to life. With most OEMs having announced commencement of operations, their suppliers too have taken permission to do so. Commencement of production at the components end will however depend upon the schedules received from their OEMs. Adherence to safety protocols and ensuring social distancing will be critical to ensuring safety of employees and uninterrupted production."

We have also reached out to carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and other for comments and they are yet to respond.

