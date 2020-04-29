Coronavirus Lockdown: Automakers Issue Precautionary Guidelines To Dealers Before Resuming Operations

Social distancing is the new norm worldwide and it needs to be maintained even post the lockdown, if it lifts on May 3. Operations across the industries and businesses need to resume in a bid to sustain the economy and avoid further job losses but we also need to take certain precautions to avoid the spread of the novel Coronavirus that has claimed over 1000 lives in the country so far. Ensuring the same, automakers have issued certain guidelines to their dealerships regarding the conduct of further sales and test drive operations.

A study says that people will look to buy more personal cars over sharing cabs

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki, in fact, has guided its dealers to start engaging with customers one at a time and on an appointment basis. One of the company sources told carandbike that, "Sales operations will need to start again but we have told our dealers to maintain social distancing in the best way possible and avoid any physical contact. Customers will be entertained one at a time and with prior appointments and will be screened at entry gates. We will also provide test drives if they ask for it but our test drives vehicles will be sanitized after every test drive. We will specially sanitize the surfaces that are frequently touched like the steering wheel, gear knob, hand brake lever, switches, touchscreen and stereo system among others. The seats will also be covered with disposable covers which will be replaced after every test drive."

The idea is to reduce footfalls at a dealership post COVID-19 Lockdown

While the move will definitely reduce footfalls at dealerships, it will also eliminate the culture of window shopping or what we call "checking out" and only interested customers will be entertained. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the auto sector has been incurring a loss of ₹ 2300 crores per day of closure which is expected to reduce post the resumption.

Team carandbike also reached out to other automakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Toyota and we are yet to hear from them.

