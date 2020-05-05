New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Bharat Forge To Commence Partial Operations Of Baramati Plant

Bharat Forge is gearing up to commence partial operations as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India after obtaining permission from the local district authority (MIDC, Baramati).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Bharat Forge will begin operations in a graded manner, while production will start later this week

Highlights

  • Bharat Forge has received permission from the local district authority
  • The operation will begin in a phased manner from today, May 5
  • It is training the employees on physical distancing, health and hygiene

Home-grown auto component manufacturer Bharat Forge, a part of the Kalyani Group, has announced receiving permission to start partial operations at its Baramati plant. The company said that it is gearing up to commence partial operations as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India after obtaining permission from the local district authority (MIDC, Baramati). As for the company's other manufacturing facilities in India, they will remain closed until further notice. Bharat Forge first announced suspending operations at its plants on March 23, 2020, as part of the nation's collective efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Also Read: Bharat Forge And Group Companies Contribute ₹ 25 Crores To Tackle Coronavirus

The operation will begin in a phased manner from today, May 5, while the actual production is expected to commence by end of the week. Currently, Bharat Forge is completing all the mandatory safety checks, in addition to training its employees on physical distancing, health and maintaining hygiene. The company has also listed out some of the key measures it will undertake to create a safe work environment.

bharat forge 650

Currently, Bharat Forge is completing all the mandatory safety checks, and training of its employees on physical distancing, health and maintaining hygiene

Firstly, all employees must produce a mandatory self-declaration of good health before joining and daily updates through Aarogya Setu App rolled out by the Government of India. Second, all employees must wear face masks at all times and regularly sanities their hands and personal items, workstations and maintain social distancing. The company will also ensure thorough sanitisation of all workplaces regularly, buses and other official vehicles after each trip.

0 Comments

Bharat Forge has said that it is taking all recommended precautions and preventive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees at all times. The company has also said that it will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps as may be required from time to time.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Petrol Price Hiked By Rs. 1.67, Diesel By Rs. 7.10 Per Litre In Delhi Due To Increase In VAT
Petrol Price Hiked By Rs. 1.67, Diesel By Rs. 7.10 Per Litre In Delhi Due To Increase In VAT
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities