Coronavirus Lockdown: CEAT Extends Warranty On All Tyres

After most Indian Automobile manufacturers came out with warranty and service extensions for their customers owing to the Coronavirus lockdown leading tyre manufacturers of the country are also following suit. In its latest move CEAT tyres has now announced that it has extended the warranty on all its tyres by a period of three months across India. The warranty extension by three months is applicable to all tyres expiring between March 1, 2020 to May 1, 2020. This warranty extension will be considered from manufacturing week or year code.





According to the company, the decision was taken to express their support to the customers amidst the continued lockdown. Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, "We have taken the decision keeping the safety of our customers in mind. While we all are following the government's directive of social distancing, we want to ensure that our customers continue to get the benefit of the warranty during these trying times." CEAT has also initiated a sanitization drive of trucks delivering essential goods in Mumbai.



Amidst the pandemic CEAT has also initiated a sanitisation drive of trucks, delivering essential goods across Mumbai. This includes sanitisation of the truck cabin, distribution of face masks, sanitizers and food packets to the drivers and cleaners. To reach out to the needy people during the lockdown, the company has also initiated voluntary distribution of food packets across India. So far, thousands of food packets have been distributed in Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Vadodara, Jaipur and Jabalpur with an average of 5,800 freshly cooked food packets distribution on a daily basis during this critical time.

