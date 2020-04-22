Coronavirus Lockdown: Ducati India Defers Price Hike On Extended Warranty

Ducati India has announced that it will be defer the price hike on buying extended warranty till June 1, 2020 on account of the Coronavirus lockdown being extended till May 3, 2020. In case any warranty is getting expired between March 24 and May 3, 2020, customers will still be able to purchase extended warranty before June 1, 2020. Ducati's extended warranty program can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati or during the standard warranty period of a motorcycle already bought. The offer is valid across Ducati dealerships in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

(Ducati recently revealed the Panigale V4 LEGO Technic edition, in collaboration with Lego)

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, "Due to the current lockdown, we understand that the entire country is going through a tough time, including Ducatisti. We at Ducati, are fully committed towards providing the best services to our customers and will stand together with them during this global pandemic. With the relaxation in extended warranty price hike, we hope to add support to our Ducati family."

While new model launches have taken a backseat, Ducati certainly hasn't stopped creating a buzz. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer recently unveiled the Lego Technic model of the Ducati Panigale V4 R. With more time on our hands during the lockdown, we surely would love to get our hands on this Lego set. The LEGO model of the Panigale V4 R is the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. It is the first-ever Lego brick reproduction of a Ducati motorcycle.

