New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Ducati India Defers Price Hike On Extended Warranty

Ducati India has decided to defer the price hike on warranty extension for its motorcycles till June 1, 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Ducati extended warranty program can be bought with a new bike as well

Highlights

  • The price increase on warranty extension is deferred till June 1, 2020
  • Warranty extension can be bought for old and new motorcycles
  • The offer is valid at all Ducati dealerships in India

Ducati India has announced that it will be defer the price hike on buying extended warranty till June 1, 2020 on account of the Coronavirus lockdown being extended till May 3, 2020. In case any warranty is getting expired between March 24 and May 3, 2020, customers will still be able to purchase extended warranty before June 1, 2020. Ducati's extended warranty program can be activated on the purchase of a new Ducati or during the standard warranty period of a motorcycle already bought. The offer is valid across Ducati dealerships in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 R Lego Technic Model Revealed

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

Panigale V4

Monster 797

Diavel

Monster 821

959 Panigale

1299 Panigale

Diavel 1260

Scrambler

SuperSport

Monster 1200

Multistrada 950

Scrambler 1100

Multistrada 1260

Hypermotard 939

Hypermotard 950

XDiavel

Multistrada 1200

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Scrambler Desert Sled

Hyperstrada 939

d2t2rfrc

(Ducati recently revealed the Panigale V4 LEGO Technic edition, in collaboration with Lego)

Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, "Due to the current lockdown, we understand that the entire country is going through a tough time, including Ducatisti. We at Ducati, are fully committed towards providing the best services to our customers and will stand together with them during this global pandemic. With the relaxation in extended warranty price hike, we hope to add support to our Ducati family."

0 Comments

While new model launches have taken a backseat, Ducati certainly hasn't stopped creating a buzz. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer recently unveiled the Lego Technic model of the Ducati Panigale V4 R. With more time on our hands during the lockdown, we surely would love to get our hands on this Lego set. The LEGO model of the Panigale V4 R is the result of a licensing agreement recently signed between the LEGO Group and Ducati Motor Holding. It is the first-ever Lego brick reproduction of a Ducati motorcycle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Panigale V4 with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 20.53 - 54.9 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.03 - 8.12 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 16.1 - 21.72 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.99 - 11.15 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 14.69 - 15.2 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 51.82 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260
₹ 17.7 - 19.25 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.89 - 9.78 Lakh *
Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.04 - 13.55 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 20.1 - 24.73 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.8 - 12.9 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 10.91 - 11.42 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 15.99 - 21.42 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 939
Ducati Hypermotard 939
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
₹ 11.99 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 15.32 - 20.69 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 17.99 - 18.09 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.93 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
Ducati Hyperstrada 939
₹ 12.15 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: Price Expectation
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: Price Expectation
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More
Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More
2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Review
2018 Datsun GO And GO+ Facelift Review
Select your City
or select from popular cities