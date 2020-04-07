Coronavirus Lockdown: Ford India Extends Warranty, Scheduled Services Till June 30

One of the biggest worries car owners have during this ongoing lockdown is about the scheduled services and warranty support of their vehicles which were availed under normal circumstances. Automakers, however, are going that extra mile for customers who have been affected due to the lockdown and this includes taking care of all active services till the lockdown period ends. Major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Honda have already announced extension of such services and now even Ford has joined the fray.

The American carmaker has extended all its active benefits and services till June 30 this year in a bid to minimize inconvenience to customers. The offer starts with the price protection scheme where customers who have booked a car or are planning to book one by April 30, 2020 will get complete price protection at the time of delivery where prices for them won't be increased even if prices of vehicles are revised. Under the warranty extension scheme, where the standard or extended warranty expires between March 15 and May 30 on any Ford car, the company will provide free-of-cost extension till June 30, 2020 and customers those who were planning to purchase the extended warranty package can also do so until June 30.

For all new car owners who have their scheduled service due, Ford is offering a three-month extension to all of them for availing all scheduled service benefits which includes free service without impacting their standard or extended warranty. Ford even has its customer care service active where executives are available round the clock to attend customer queries e-mail, SMS or official social media handles. 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA) is also available free of cost for any emergency situation. Till the lockdown period, the service will also be available for those customers who have not subscribed for RSA services.

