Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute

Maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour and should be practiced everywhere. The government has extended the lockdown till May 3, 2020 to ensure human contact is as less as possible. However, as we know it has also issued some guidelines on what all will be functional post April 20 and how activities will continue, given the long lockdown period which is taking a toll on household needs as well as the economy.

Only a single rider is allowed on a two-wheeler. No pillion rider

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, people in areas which are not detected as hotspots have been allowed to commute only in case of any medical emergency or to purchase essential commodities but they will have to follow certain rules. In a private four-wheeler, government has allowed only two persons including the driver while the passenger will have to sit on the rear seat. In case of a two wheeler, only the rider is allowed if he/she needs to step out to buy any essential commodity and no other passenger is allowed to be astride behind the rider.

The government has also made provisions for special transportation for the commute all essential service workers who are required to step out during the lockdown. Vehicles used to transport these employees will function only at 30 - 40 per cent capacity with every passenger maintain safe distance inside the vehicle. It is also mandatory to disinfect every vehicle entering the office premise with use of a sanitizing spray. As we know, all public transports including public buses and Metro rail have been stationary since the start of the lockdown. Government has also not allowed resumption of air travel or rail travel.

