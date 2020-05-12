Coronavirus Lockdown: Honda Car India Begins Sales Operations

Automakers have gradually started their sales operations in India and with the opening of dealerships in the orange and green zones. Like other major automakers even Honda Cars India has resumed operations by opening 155 dealerships today across the country. The company has got all the necessary approvals from local authorities to restart operations. Safety being the paramount in these times, Honda is closely working with all dealerships to ensure that all the precautions are taken at dealership level to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "With the gradual opening of dealerships in coming days, our objective is to reignite the joy of buying for our customers at a time when personal mobility will gain extreme significance. The dealerships will increasingly be able to focus on servicing vehicles being used by essential service staff like doctors as also for breakdown vehicles."

Honda Cars India has resumed operations in its Tapukara plant as well.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the dealerships include preparation before restart of operations in terms of facility readiness, equipment fitness check, availability of personal protective and sanitisation equipment, manpower readiness and sanitisation. Once the operation starts, the company will try to adopt customer experience practices ensuring minimum physical contact with extensive use of digitalised mediums for product explanation and online means of communication for all sales and service needs.

It has also given specific guidelines regarding entry into dealership facility, pre-sales customer test drives, sales activity, receiving cars for service, road tests, shop floor handling and delivering the car back to the customer. Honda Cars India has also resumed production at its Tapukara plant and is waiting for approval for the Noida plant to restart.

