New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Announces Free Service & Warranty Extension Till June 30

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has extended warranty and free services on its motorcycles and scooters till July 31, 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda 2Wheelers India has announced the extension of warranty on its official website

Highlights

  • Free service & warranty period extended till June 30, 2020
  • The extended warranty & free services are applicable for scooters & bikes
  • Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships have commenced its retail operations

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially announced an extension of free service and warranty validity for its motorcycle and scooter customers. The two-wheeler manufacturer stated that the extension will be applicable for the vehicles whose warranty and free service period will expire between 15 March 2020 till the end of lockdown. The company has extended the free service and warranty validity until June 30, 2020. The Indian-arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer decided to take this step in wake of the lockdown that was imposed across the country to contain the Coronavirus Pandemic. 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Sells 21,000 Units In May 2020 So Far

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CB Unicorn 160

SP 125

Dio

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 150

Livo

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

Aviator

Dream Yuga

CBR 1000RR

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR650R

CB300R

Dream Neo

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

4bgjn0i

The Honda Activa 6G is based on the new Activa 125 and shares the same frame & cycle parts

The third iteration of the country-wide lockdown concluded on May 17, 2020. However, PM Narendra Modi has also confirmed that the lockdown will be extended further which will come with a different set of rules and exemptions. Lockdown 4.0 came into effect from today i.e. May 18, 2020. Phase four of the lockdown is certainly different from the previous ones that the country has observed so far. The Centre has mentioned that delimitation of Red, Orange and Green zones will be decided by the respective states and Union Territories which should be in-line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

0 Comments

The decision of extending the warranty period and free service validity coming from Honda 2Wheelers India aims to ensure that the customers do not lose out on the benefits because of the lockdown. Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer has already reopened its dealerships as well as service centres in various regions in the country by taking necessary permissions from the authorising bodies. The dealerships and workshops in the green and orange zones resumed their operations from 4 May 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 64,464 - 65,964 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 67,857 - 72,557 *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 93,593 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 73,452 - 77,652 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 60,542 - 63,892 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 49,180 - 49,469 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 59,922 - 64,293 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,042 - 75,042 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
x
Lockdown 4.0: Inter-State Movement Of Passenger Vehicles Allowed
Lockdown 4.0: Inter-State Movement Of Passenger Vehicles Allowed
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.50 Lakh
2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.50 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities