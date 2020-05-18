Coronavirus Lockdown: Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Announces Free Service & Warranty Extension Till June 30

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has officially announced an extension of free service and warranty validity for its motorcycle and scooter customers. The two-wheeler manufacturer stated that the extension will be applicable for the vehicles whose warranty and free service period will expire between 15 March 2020 till the end of lockdown. The company has extended the free service and warranty validity until June 30, 2020. The Indian-arm of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer decided to take this step in wake of the lockdown that was imposed across the country to contain the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The third iteration of the country-wide lockdown concluded on May 17, 2020. However, PM Narendra Modi has also confirmed that the lockdown will be extended further which will come with a different set of rules and exemptions. Lockdown 4.0 came into effect from today i.e. May 18, 2020. Phase four of the lockdown is certainly different from the previous ones that the country has observed so far. The Centre has mentioned that delimitation of Red, Orange and Green zones will be decided by the respective states and Union Territories which should be in-line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The decision of extending the warranty period and free service validity coming from Honda 2Wheelers India aims to ensure that the customers do not lose out on the benefits because of the lockdown. Moreover, the two-wheeler manufacturer has already reopened its dealerships as well as service centres in various regions in the country by taking necessary permissions from the authorising bodies. The dealerships and workshops in the green and orange zones resumed their operations from 4 May 2020.

