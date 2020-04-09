New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pledges Support To Its Dealerships

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has pledged support to its dealerships amid the coronavirus lockdown. The company will also buy-back unsold BS4 stock from its dealers and bear the cost of interest for its BS6 inventory at its dealerships.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda released Rs. 1,700 crore worth of payments to its dealers, vendors and service providers

Highlights

  • The Honda Foundation has donated Rs. 11 crore to fight COVID-19
  • All Honda employees will donate a day's salary towards the same
  • Honda will buy back all unsold BS4 stock from its dealerships

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is doing all it can to ease the pressure off its dealer partners amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The company has already released payments worth ₹ 1,700 crore to its dealers, vendors and service providers across India. HMSI will also buy back all unsold BS4 stock lying with its dealers and bear the cost of interest for the BS6 inventory at its dealerships. Honda has taken other measures such as advance payments of incentives and payments across its three functions of sales, service and spare parts. The unprecedented scale of the lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19, dealerships and auto companies are under intense pressure. The buying sentiment was down much before the lockdown was put into place.

Also Read: Auto Dealerships Facing Severe Losses Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 6G

Activa 5G

CB Shine

CB Hornet 160R

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 150

X-Blade

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

Activa 125

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

CB300R

CBR650R

CRF1100L Africa Twin

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

Elaborating on how Honda as a responsible corporate is committed to taking care of its dealer partners in these uncertain times, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Said, "In this challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India has extended an exhaustive financial support package for its dealers. The support package will effectively provide immediate liquidity to our dealer partners and we are confident that it will comprehensively ease their business continuity anxiety & improve cash flow. Providing yet another major support, Honda shall also bear the interest cost of the BS6 vehicles inventory at all its dealers for the entire 21-day lockdown period."

Also Read: Hero Pledges ₹ 100 Crore Towards COVID-19 Fight

0 Comments

Honda India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Honda group companies, has pledged an amount of ₹ 11 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic along with relief and prevention efforts as well. Honda will supply 2,000 units of high pressure backpack sprayers with Honda engines to various government agencies, which can be used for disinfecting and fumigation at public areas and other places. The initiative was taken by Honda in consultation with Government and is part of the collaborative efforts from the auto industry to support India's fight against COVID-19.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 6G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 6G
Honda
Activa 6G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 63,912 - 65,412 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 58,097 - 72,557 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 86,182 - 94,182 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 72,900 - 77,100 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,241 - 63,340 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 72,315 - 78,815 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 79,768 - 87,776 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 63,539 - 68,015 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 75,566 - 93,593 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 56,980 - 59,470 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 59,921 - 64,307 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 49,180 - 49,469 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 59,922 - 64,293 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 67,490 - 74,490 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals
Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals
2020 World Car Of The Year: Kia Telluride
2020 World Car Of The Year: Kia Telluride
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Jaguar Congratulates Kia On Telluride's 2020 World Car Win
Jaguar Congratulates Kia On Telluride's 2020 World Car Win
Select your City
or select from popular cities