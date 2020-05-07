Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Opens 225 Showrooms Across India; Sells 170 Cars In 2 Days

Hyundai Motor India re-opened its Chennai facility on May 6, 2020. has been taken in accordance with the Union Government's decision to gradually reviving the economic activities in the country by allowing some relaxations in the lockdown measures. The government has announced relaxations in certain parts of the country, recognized as green and orange zones. The carmaker is eyeing to manufacture around 12,000 to 13,000 units this month. The company also resumed operations of 255 showrooms and workshops across the country and this is in accordance to the central and state government guidelines.

The company today announced that over the past two days, it has received 4000 customer enquiries and 500 customer bookings. The company also has managed to retail 170 cars during this time as well. Hyundai has also issued special safety measures and detailed guidelines for its sales and service outlets ensuring the safety of the customers and dealership employees.

The Hyundai Creta has already received 20,000 bookings in India

Hyundai launched the Creta just before the lockdown was announced and it has already received 20,000 bookings for the SUV. The company is ready with all its BS6 offerings and has enough stock at dealers to deliver to its customers.

