New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: India Kawasaki Motor Extends Warranty

India Kawasaki Motor has extended the warranty on its motorcycles till June 30, 2020, due the COVID-19 lockdown.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The warranties have been extended till June 30, 2020

Highlights

  • Kawasaki has extended product warranties till June 30, 2020
  • The company will next launch the 2021 Ninja 650 and the Z650
  • The company has stopped its operations till May 3, 2020

India Kawasaki Motor has announced that it will be extending the duration of warranties till June 30, 2020 in a bid to assure customers who could miss out on services getting expired between March 1 and April 30, 2020. The service has been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush. The company has also announced that it suspended all operations and manufacturing activities till May 3, 2020, in a bid to support the Coronavirus Lockdown.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Race Edition Unveiled

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja 300

Ninja H2R

Ninja H2

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 650

Ninja 1000

Z250

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja ZX-10RR

Z900

Vulcan S

Ninja 400

Versys 650

Z650

Ninja H2 SX SE

KLX 110

Z1000

Ninja ZX-14R

W800 Street

Z1000R

Ninja H2 SX

Z900RS

KX250F

KLX 140G

Versys 1000

KX 100

Versys X-300

KX 450

KLX 450R

4s3f0tdo

(India Kawasaki Motor will launch the 2021 Kawasaki Z650 very soon)

The last BS6 model that Kawasaki launched in India was the Kawasaki Z900, which is priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 does not get major visual changes and the bike looks identical to the current model on sale. However, it now comes equipped with four riding modes - Sport, Rain, Road and Manual, three-level traction control and two power modes. There's a new 10.9 cm TFT instrument console as well to access the new features along with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideaology App. The Z900 also gets upgraded with an LED headlamp replacing the halogen unit available on the BS4 version.

0 Comments

There are two models from Kawasaki that are waiting to be launched in India. These are the 2021 Kawasaki Z 650 and the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650. Both models are expected to get Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant engines along with minor changes in design and features as well. Internationally, the company has put on hold the Indonesian launch of the Kawasaki ZX-25R due the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 75.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 34.99 - 41.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.89 - 5.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.29 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.08 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 10.49 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 16.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 7.7 - 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.5 - 5.6 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.69 - 6.25 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.19 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 15.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 19.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 16.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 22.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 15.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.43 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.07 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 4.88 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 7.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 8.49 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Yesteryears' Popular Actresses & Their Luxurious Rides
Yesteryears' Popular Actresses & Their Luxurious Rides
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
Finance Ministry Announces Relief For Auto Insurance Policy Holders
Finance Ministry Announces Relief For Auto Insurance Policy Holders
2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand
2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand
Select your City
or select from popular cities