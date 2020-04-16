Coronavirus Lockdown: India Kawasaki Motor Extends Warranty

India Kawasaki Motor has announced that it will be extending the duration of warranties till June 30, 2020 in a bid to assure customers who could miss out on services getting expired between March 1 and April 30, 2020. The service has been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush. The company has also announced that it suspended all operations and manufacturing activities till May 3, 2020, in a bid to support the Coronavirus Lockdown.

(India Kawasaki Motor will launch the 2021 Kawasaki Z650 very soon)

The last BS6 model that Kawasaki launched in India was the Kawasaki Z900, which is priced at ₹ 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 does not get major visual changes and the bike looks identical to the current model on sale. However, it now comes equipped with four riding modes - Sport, Rain, Road and Manual, three-level traction control and two power modes. There's a new 10.9 cm TFT instrument console as well to access the new features along with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideaology App. The Z900 also gets upgraded with an LED headlamp replacing the halogen unit available on the BS4 version.

There are two models from Kawasaki that are waiting to be launched in India. These are the 2021 Kawasaki Z 650 and the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650. Both models are expected to get Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant engines along with minor changes in design and features as well. Internationally, the company has put on hold the Indonesian launch of the Kawasaki ZX-25R due the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world.

