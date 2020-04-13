Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Automobile Sector May Start Operations Soon

The Indian Automobile Industry may get back in working mode slowly but surely. Owing to the Coronavirus lockdown and lack of economic activity; unemployment has been a major concern for all stake holders. Now, in a carefully worded letter sent to the Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries has pushed for opening of certain activities including Automobile production saying it should be allowed once the final decision regarding and extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the Central Government.

The letter further says these activities are essential to improve the economic activity and provide liquidity in the hands of people adding that reasonable safeguards should be followed while initiating them. According to the Ministry, Industries that are allowed to operate must ensure things like single entry points for workers, sufficient space for ensuring social distancing and carry out high quality sanitisation of premises regularly. Companies should also provide separate transport facilities for ferrying workers or make stay arrangements for them in factory premises. To start with companies may operate on single shifts with 20% to 25% of total capacity.

Production may start in single shifts with 20% to 25% of total capacity

The Ministry has also requested the Home Ministry to allow free movement of vehicles and manpower in these sectors, saying that has been a cause for concern. Those companies with export commitments have also been asked to be allowed to operate with minimal manpower and necessary movement of material as a new entity. The concerned authorities though need to check export commitments while granting passes. While some states have gone ahead and announced the extension of lockdown till the end of April, the Central Government is yet to do the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.