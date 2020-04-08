Coronavirus Lockdown: JK Tyre Extends Support At The Time Of Coronavirus Crisis

Several automakers and component manufacturers across the industry are doing their bid to help fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. JK Tyre is the latest one to join this movement and has implemented various public relief measures to protect residents across its plant locations in Mysore, Banmore, Kankroli, Chennai and Haridwar. The company is reaching out to over 10,000 daily wage workers and migrants with food supplies in every region.

The company has also organised medical health camps across 25 villages and conducted surveys in residential localities around its manufacturing facilities and has put up Corona task force that undertakes measures for supporting the needs, health and well-being of colleagues, partners, and their families.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director- JK Tyre said, "We all are faced with an unprecedented challenge and the world has become as one community in its efforts towards arresting the spread of COVID-19. While we are ensuring the safety of our family and employees, there is a large section of society that remains deprived of basic facilities. We are humbled to play our part in the relief efforts aimed towards the marginalised communities."

Moreover, the conglomerate, JK Organisation has made a contribution towards the Prime Minister's Fund and is working towards addressing the immediate needs of communities and migrant labour, at several locations across the country. Over 20,000 hand sanitizers and masks were distributed covering even the residential colonies across all the locations and over 50 medical camps were set up in several villages to conduct first-level screening for COVID-19 symptoms. The company had also supplied food, sanitizers and drinking water to over 20,000 people along with police officials and health care workers.

