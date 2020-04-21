Coronavirus Lockdown: Kia Motors India Announces Measures To Support Dealers

Kia Motors India has announced a whole bunch of measures to support its dealer partners in the midst of the Coronavirus lockdown. Kia has announced multiple initiatives to help its dealers ride the Coronavirus storm and improve the cash flow. The company will help the dealers on interest cost of dealer stock, which includes physical stock and transit stock. In addition, Kia has remitted unutilised dealer inventory funds back to their accounts in order to let them have more cash reserves. Also, the accepted service claims for warranty have been credited to the dealers' accounts. Kia also announced priority clearance within 15 days of lockdown for all dealer invoices. Plus, the warranty payments have been credited to dealers as well.

(Kia Motors India has suspended production at its facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh)

Commenting on the measures introduced, Kook-Hyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO - Kia Motors India said, "Our dealer partners are one of the key pillars of growth for us and form a foundation for Kia to connect with the consumers in the country. We are committed to offer our continued support in these testing times and will undertake all necessary steps to help them navigate through the situation together with us. Dealer viability and stability is at the core of this program and we hope to spread positivity through it."

Kia also said that it will be taking multiple initiatives to promote online sales in a bid to encourage online bookings for the Seltos and the Carnival and also reduce physical interaction points. The company has also issued a detailed guideline to prepare its dealers to operate in accordance with the government norms of distancing and sanitation, which will continue to be the norm even after the lockdown is lifted. Kia will also distribute its dealerships with 50,000 masks.

Kia Motors has joined a long list of Indian automotive brands in pledging support to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The Korean company has donated a sum of ₹ 2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Kia's only manufacturing facility in the country is located at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The cheque for the said amount was handed over by Kia Motors India MD, Kook Hyun Shim to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan in the city of Tadepally.

