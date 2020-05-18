New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Kia Motors Resumes Production At Anantapur Facility

The Kia plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh resumed operations on May 8, 2020 and will cater to domestic and export demand in a bid to clear pending orders.

The Kia plant at Anantapur has commenced operations in a single shift with limited workforce

Highlights

  • Kia has resumed production of the Seltos & Carnival
  • The plant has commenced production in a single shift
  • Kia is maintaining the necessary distancing norms at the plant

Kia Motors India has announced the resumption of production at its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company is operating in a single shift at present and will resume full operations once the Coronavirus pandemic subsides. The Anantapur plant resumed operations on May 8, 2020 and has been catering to the both domestic and export demand with the production of the Seltos and Carnival models. The automaker had temporarily suspended production on March 23, 2020, following the government's decision to impose the nationwide lockdown. The company has received the necessary permissions from the Anantapur local municipal corporation.

Kia

Kia Cars

Seltos

Carnival

m9kfsi0k

Kia's next launch is the Sonet subcompact SUV planned around the festive season

Commenting on restarting production, Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, "These are unprecedented conditions and we are committed to adapting to the new norms of the world while we work towards normalcy. Our initial focus is to keep our employees motivated, retain a positive outlook and deliver on our promises to our customers. Kia Motors India priorities are to clear pending orders for the best-selling Seltos and luxurious Carnival, and also to prepare the line for the eagerly anticipated compact SUV, Sonet. Our stakeholders, including suppliers and logistics partners, are all in-line with the current production and have assured us support in case we have to increase production volumes over the coming days."

Kia India is maintaining high health and hygiene standards. The company is conducting sanitisation drives by spraying disinfectants on common computers, biometric systems and in common areas. Social distancing is being followed in the canteen, team meeting areas, walkways, washrooms, meeting rooms and more. The automaker is distributing masks and has made it mandatory to wear the same, while regular temperature checks and medical check-ups are being done before entering the facility. Kia is also following social distancing in company-run buses, while interstate and inter-district employees are not being called at the plant.

Keeping up with the times during the lockdown, Kia India has commenced the online sale of its cars, while dealerships are following a detailed guideline with regards to the hygiene and distancing protocols. The South Korean auto giant has also announced several support initiatives for its dealer partners including improved cash flow and distribution of 50,000 masks. The automaker more recently also started delivery of its vehicles at select locations.

