Coronavirus Lockdown: Mahindra Announces Relief Measures For Drivers

The Coronavirus lockdown has had a huge impact on the financial well-being of drivers across the country. Most of them are stranded either on the highways or cannot get out of them homes to drive and earn. The drivers on the highways who cannot go anywhere and with limited or no availability of essentials like water and food, need urgent help. To combat the situation and to provide relief to such drivers, Mahindra Logistics has launched HOPE (Helping Our People during Emergencies), that aims to provide financial support to drivers.

The platform will help all drivers and not just the ones who are the company's partners. These could be drivers ferrying goods between the states across the country or those who drive taxis for various ride-sharing companies. Mahindra Logistics has tied-upw with 'Samhita'- a social enterprise and SuperMoney- a financial lending tech platform, to reach out to the beneficiaries. With this move the company aims to create an ecosystem to channelize CSR funds of other companies to provide economic support and recovery to workers. The Samhita Model has been developed to coordinate the efforts of Corporate India in dealing with the Coronavirus crisis.

Launched an initiative, HOPE, in partnership with @Samhitadotorg to support our driver-partners financially to aid the battle against the COVID-19 lockdown. We understand their challenges and stand behind these saviours. For more details, log on to https://t.co/XhwujvraSD pic.twitter.com/EUbJ8ywAxW April 20, 2020

As a part of the initiative, Mahindra is providing monetary support ( ₹ 3,000) to its driver partners so that they can buy essential commodities. This will be followed by other support like assisting with health insurance cover, leveraging government schemes and loan guaranteeing model. The company is already providing free Emergency cab services for medical requirements in 8 cities across the country including Delhi and Mumbai.

