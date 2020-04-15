Coronavirus Lockdown: Mahindra Logistics' Alyte Expands Free Emergency Cab Services In 7 Cities

Mahindra Logistics' mobility business Alyte has expanded its emergency cab services across multiple cities in the country, during the coronavirus lockdown. Alyte will provide its services for free through a dedicated fleet that will focus on senior citizens, disabled individuals, pregnant women, among others who can't find transport during the lockdown. They can avail the free cab ride for essential services including, visit to banks, post offices, periodic medical visits and more. Alyte first started its operations in Hyderabad during the lockdown, and has expanded it in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Cochin, Pune and now even Mumbai.

Free emergency cab services launched in Mumbai today. Thank you @MumbaiPolice ! Together we #Rise



7 cities in 7 days! Free services also available in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin and Pune. @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/EOGbONaiUn April 14, 2020

The service can be availed by calling the Alyte helpline. You can also connect with the local police and avail of this facility. Do remember, this only for those in need. While the state and central governments are running limited buses and three-wheelers in the cities but the services are not accessible to all corners. Moreover, with the lockdown being extended till May 3, 2020, there is little respite for those who would even want to postpone stepping outside.

In addition, Alyte will also free rides to doctors, nurses and all those working in the essential services sector at the moment. The company is working in close collaboration with the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai (North and West Zones), from Bandra to Dahisar in Mumbai, and is operable within the city limits. The company will extend its services to other regions soon.

