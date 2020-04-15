New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Mahindra Logistics' Alyte Expands Free Emergency Cab Services In 7 Cities

Alyte will ferry passengers in an emergency for free including senior citizens, pregnant women, disabled individuals among others if they can't find transport during the lockdown.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
A special fleet of vehicles will be used to ferry healthcare and essential service workers for free

Highlights

  • Alyte will extend free cab rides for essential services personnel
  • Disabled individuals, expecting mothers & senior citizens can also avail
  • Alyte's services are available in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, Pune

Mahindra Logistics' mobility business Alyte has expanded its emergency cab services across multiple cities in the country, during the coronavirus lockdown. Alyte will provide its services for free through a dedicated fleet that will focus on senior citizens, disabled individuals, pregnant women, among others who can't find transport during the lockdown. They can avail the free cab ride for essential services including, visit to banks, post offices, periodic medical visits and more. Alyte first started its operations in Hyderabad during the lockdown, and has expanded it in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Cochin, Pune and now even Mumbai.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Mahindra Logistics Starts Emergency Transport Services In Hyderabad

The service can be availed by calling the Alyte helpline. You can also connect with the local police and avail of this facility. Do remember, this only for those in need. While the state and central governments are running limited buses and three-wheelers in the cities but the services are not accessible to all corners. Moreover, with the lockdown being extended till May 3, 2020, there is little respite for those who would even want to postpone stepping outside.

0 Comments

In addition, Alyte will also free rides to doctors, nurses and all those working in the essential services sector at the moment. The company is working in close collaboration with the Commissioner of Police in Mumbai (North and West Zones), from Bandra to Dahisar in Mumbai, and is operable within the city limits. The company will extend its services to other regions soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars
Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars
Coronavirus Pandemic: Auto Industry Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Auto Industry Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities