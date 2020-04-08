New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Delivering 7,000 Meals Everyday

Maruti Suzuki facilities in Gurugram and Manesar are being utilised to cook meals and organising ration packets for nearby villages

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Large makeshift kitchens are working out of Maruti plants to serve the community

Highlights

  • Distribution of meals around Maruti facilities in Gurugram and Manesar
  • Teams are also offering dry ration packets to neighbouring villages
  • Company has also set up a 24x7 helpdesk for its employees

The Indian Automobile Industry is taking several measures and donning different hats during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. While some are working towards making it safer for medical practitioners others are making sure that patients affected by this pandemic get proper care with relevant equipment and facilities. India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, is also working on different fronts and one of them is taking care of food requirements for communities who live around the company's facilities in Gurugram and Manesar.

Parts of these Maruti Suzuki plants have been converted into community kitchens. The teams that work here are churning out around 7,000 meals each day for those in need. These teams are also actively involved in distributing these meals and ensuring they reach their intended recipients. Many of the people who are fed include temporary workers and trainees who work at these facilities who are not having any work since production was suspended just before the nationwide lockdown cam e into force. Apart from distributing meals teams are also offering dry ration packets to neighbouring villages and workforce residing there on a daily basis.

qeq6sf34

Teams are also ensuring the meals reach their intended recipients 

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki has also taken several other measures for the benefit of its employees during this crisis. Amongst other things to help its employees with any concerns or questions the company has set up a 24x7 helpdesk. The company has also started work with a health partner to make around 10,000 Ventilators every month. The partner Agva Healthcare, Noida is expected to commence supplies to the Government in the 2nd week of April.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.14 - 8.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals
Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals
2020 World Car Of The Year: Kia Telluride
2020 World Car Of The Year: Kia Telluride
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Top 5 Family Scooters That You Can Buy
Top 5 Family Scooters That You Can Buy
Select your City
or select from popular cities