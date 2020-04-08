Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Delivering 7,000 Meals Everyday

The Indian Automobile Industry is taking several measures and donning different hats during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. While some are working towards making it safer for medical practitioners others are making sure that patients affected by this pandemic get proper care with relevant equipment and facilities. India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, is also working on different fronts and one of them is taking care of food requirements for communities who live around the company's facilities in Gurugram and Manesar.

We thank our teams who are working tirelessly at our Gurgaon & Manesar facilities, to cook & distribute over 7000 meals daily. They are also offering dry ration packets to neighboring villages and workforce residing there on a daily basis.#IndiaFightsCorona #MarutiSuzuki pic.twitter.com/VRJA8iPs3Q — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) April 6, 2020

Parts of these Maruti Suzuki plants have been converted into community kitchens. The teams that work here are churning out around 7,000 meals each day for those in need. These teams are also actively involved in distributing these meals and ensuring they reach their intended recipients. Many of the people who are fed include temporary workers and trainees who work at these facilities who are not having any work since production was suspended just before the nationwide lockdown cam e into force. Apart from distributing meals teams are also offering dry ration packets to neighbouring villages and workforce residing there on a daily basis.

Teams are also ensuring the meals reach their intended recipients

Maruti Suzuki has also taken several other measures for the benefit of its employees during this crisis. Amongst other things to help its employees with any concerns or questions the company has set up a 24x7 helpdesk. The company has also started work with a health partner to make around 10,000 Ventilators every month. The partner Agva Healthcare, Noida is expected to commence supplies to the Government in the 2nd week of April.

