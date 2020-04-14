New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty And Free Services To June 30

In a bid to ensure that customers have ample time to renew or avail their services post the lockdown period, Maruti Suzuki has extended its services to June 30.

Maruti Suzuki has extended its services to June 30, 2020.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has extended free services and warranty to June 30, 2020.
  • It's limited to service that're to be availed between March 15 - April 30
  • The company has also issued advisories for car protection during lockdown

With the lockdown now extended to May 3, automakers are also extending their services till a later date so that their customers are not worried at least about anything going wrong with their cars. India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki has now extended its free services, warranty and extended warranty that were expiring between March 15, 2020 and April 30, 2020 to June 30, 2020 ensuring that customers have ample time to renew or avail of services post the lockdown period.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Extends ₹ 900 Crore Support To Dealerships

The company has also reached out to customers to give them some precautionary tips to prevent car damage during the lockdown called to fight against the novel Coronavirus. It has sent over 25 million SMS to its existing customers. Apart from a common advisory, Maruti Suzuki has also issued a specific advisory on battery protection, as the vehicles will be parked for a long time. For regular vehicles, Maruti has asked its customers to start their vehicles once in a month and keep the engine running for 15 mins. For SHVS or all mild hybrid vehicles, the company has asked its customers to start the engine and turn on the headlights once in a month and keep them on for 30 mins.

Also Read: Car Sales March 2020: Coronavirus Hits Maruti Suzuki's Volumes, Sales Down By 47%

The company had also taken some steps earlier to support its dealers. It had transferred around ₹ 900 crore to its dealers in a bid to help meet fixed costs during the lockdown. The move is in-line with other automakers like Toyota who have been supporting their dealer partners with funds and advances ahead of the schedule.

