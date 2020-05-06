New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Issues Guidelines For Dealerships To Start Operation

Maruti Suzuki has issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to its dealers as they have started to open and deliver cars to customers.

Maruti Suzuki has issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to its dealers.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has issued a comprehensive SOP to its dealers.
  • Customers will be allowed to visit on appointment basis.
  • Test Drive vehicles will be frequently sanitised.

As carmakers are gearing up to resume operations post lockdown 3.0, they are also issuing guidelines suggesting how social distancing should be maintained in a bid to prevent the novel Coronavirus outbreak and what all precautions should be taken. India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has already issued a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) to its dealers as they have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers.

According to the SOP, social distancing will be maintained in the best way possible and employees will have to avoid any physical contact as much as possible. Customers will be entertained one at a time and with prior appointments and will be screened at entry gates. Test drives will be provided if customers ask for it and vehicles will be sanitised after every test drive. It will specially sanitise the surfaces that are frequently touched like the steering wheel, gear knob, hand brake lever, switches, touchscreen and stereo system among others. The seats will also be covered with disposable covers which will be replaced after every test drive.

1mlnl64Test drive vehicles will be frequently sanitised.

Explaining the new operation process at Maruti Suzuki showrooms, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Customers satisfaction and safety is our top priority. All our dealerships have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all touchpoints. I would like to assure our customers that your car buying experience with Maruti Suzuki is completely safe."

Moreover, Health of all employees is being monitored through a wellness app every day. Employees who report good health for at least 14 consecutive days would only be allowed to resume work. This app works in conjunction with the Government of India's Aarogya Setu app to track health status for all staff. Thermal scanning, availability of sanitisers, staggered lunch timings and compulsory wearing of face masks throughout the working hours and commutation will also be implemented.

