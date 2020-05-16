Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Receives 25,000 Bookings For The Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza facelift in India on February 24, 2020. With the launch of the facelift, the subcompact SUV also got a brand new petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. This also meant that the diesel variant was discontinued, but clearly, the SUV still remains a strong seller for the company. Maruti Suzuki in fact has received 25,000 bookings for the Vitara Brezza already. In an exclusive interview on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "We have had 25000 bookings for the Brezza so far and In the short period of time from when the Brezza was launched and the lockdown began, and in that short period of time we have been able to get a very good response for the car. And going forward we are very confident about the Brezza of course."

The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza competes against the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300

The 2020 Vitara Brezza gets a bunch of updates and these include a new chrome grille and revised bumper that gets larger air intakes and a faux skid plate. The headlamps have been revised and now get new LED daytime running lights and LED projector lens. The profile remains the same barring the new 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear sports new LED taillights. Inside, the new Vitara Brezza gets revised upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and an updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Smartplay Studio 2.0 interface.

THe Vitara Brezza is now available oly with the petrol engine

The Brezza finally gets a petrol engine as part of Maruti Suzuki's strategy to go petrol-only in the BS6 era and the new 1.5-litre K-Series motor comes with the brand's mild-hybrid SHVS technology. The new engine belts out 102 bhp at 6000 rpm and 134 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic.

