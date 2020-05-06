New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Mercedes-Benz Kick Starts Production At Its Pune Plant

The company also announced that select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per the government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities.

Mercedes-Benz today announced the restarting of production at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune. The production has commenced in a graded manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations. The company will plan a gradual ramp-up in the coming weeks depending completely on the evolving current situation.

Mercedes-Benz is taking the safety, health and well-being of the employees, customers and suppliers continue to be of utmost importance to the company. It says that it has taken all the necessary precautions while restarting operations. The production has begun with only the essential staff at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols and mandated safety and sanitization measures implemented.

Those employees whose work deliverables do not require them to be present at work, will however continue to work from home. The company also announced that select dealers across different regions have also started operations as per the government guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities. Mercedes-Benz India dealerships have also started operations in some regions implementing the business re-start protocols for maintaining a safe, secure and highly sanitized environment at the dealerships, and also while interacting with customers, visitors and suppliers.

