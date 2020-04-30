New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs And Flipkart Join Hands To Deliver Essentials

Meru will help deliver essential goods to Flipkart customers in Ozone sanitised cabs across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad through safe & sanitised supply chain.

Meru driver-partners are being made to understand safe and timely delivery processes.

Highlights

  • Meru cabs is providing a sanitised fleet to help with deliveries.
  • Drivers are being educated about using sanitisers and wearing masks.
  • Efforts to keep Indians at home to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

A major challenge during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has been ensuring smooth supply of everyday essentials to those who need them all over the country without any delays. Some of India's E-commerce marketplaces have been facing shortage of staff that hampers timely deliveries of these items. Now Meru, the app-based ride-hailing cab operator in which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd holds a majority stake has come to Flipkart's aid to further expedite these deliveries. This partnership will help deliver grocery & essential items to Flipkart customers at their doorstep across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad through the safe & sanitised supply chain.

j7sshb6o

The tie-up also aims to provide income opportunities to Meru driver-partners.

Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, "Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart's large customer base in a hassle-free manner. This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time."

Also read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Meru Starts Sanitizing Cabs

In line with the government guidelines, Meru is providing a sanitised fleet to help with deliveries. The dispatch hubs have been installed with 'Ozone Air Purifier', encouraging all driver-partners to sanitise their cabs, thus maintaining high standards of hygiene. They will also undergo Flipkart's training module for a better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of items, while Meru is educating and updating them on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitisers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

Also read: Mahindra Acquires 55 Per Cent Stake In Ride-Hailing Firm Meru Cabs

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "We have a very secure & safe supply chain where we follow SOPs diligently. We stand by the nation in this fight against COVID-19 as we prioritize the well being and safety of all including our customers & employees."

0 Comments

Both organisations are hoping that synergies between them will ensure that essential supply chains are functional while supporting the government's efforts to keep Indians at home to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

