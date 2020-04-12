New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Meru Cabs Partners With Banks To Provide Transport Facility To Employees

Meru cabs have partnered with major banks like the State Bank Of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra, RBL, Barclays and Union Bank to provide travel services to bank employees.

Meru cabs have partnered with major banks in India.

  • It has already deployed over 200 sanitized cabs for the service.
  • Meru will also deploy 800 more sanitized cabs for the transport service.

Doing its bit to help during the lockdown period called to fight against the novel Coronavirus, Meru cabs have partnered with major banks like the State Bank Of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra, RBL, Barclays and Union Bank to provide travel services to bank employees. The company is planning to deploy 800 ozone sanitized fleets which will be used to transport bank employees from their home to office since their service is essential to keep the economy functioning and cash flow moving. Over 200 sanitized cabs have already been deployed to provide the service.

Speaking on this initiative, Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO at Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd. said, "With banking sector providing essential support during this lockdown and public transportation being ceased in most of the cities, we at Meru have undertaken supporting our bank employees. We have deployed 200 Ozone sanitized vehicles to ensure that bank employees can reach their workplaces in a safe environment. To mitigate any risk while traveling, we have taken several measures to reassure customers and maintain the safety of both the rider and driver partner. Our partnership with banks will help keep our economy running while following the government guidelines for containing COVID-19".

Meru cabs had sanitized all its functioning cabs to ensure safety form the Coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Meru had also introduced several measures to enhance customer protection during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Along with sanitizing the cabs at designated hubs in the city, the company is also educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures like using alcohol-based sanitizers, and wearing face masks with changing them regularly. In a bid to avoid physical touch, the company is also encouraging cashless payment and is maintaining social distancing. The new service is aimed to help those employees who don't own a private vehicle as public transports are also not operational during the lockdown called to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

