Coronavirus Lockdown: Nagaland Government Imposes COVID-19 Cess On Fuel Prices

The lockdown called to fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the economy and states are now figuring out ways to resist through the financial burden. Nagaland government has announced that it will charge cess of ₹ 5 per litre on diesel and ₹ 6 per litre on petrol from motorists today onwards. The cess would give the government some cushion to survive the unprecedented financial crisis owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sentiyanger Imchen, Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner of the State in a notification said, "In exercise of power conferred by subsection 3 of section 3A of the Nagaland (sales of petroleum and petroleum products including motor spirit and lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended) the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that in addition to existing rate of tax and cess, the COVID-19 cess shall be levied."

Other north-eastern states like Assam had also increased petrol prices by ₹ 5 per litre while Meghalaya had announced a surcharge of two per cent on sales tax. The nationwide lockdown that started on March 24 was extended on April 14 till May 3. Since all operations have been stopped across the country and only sales of essential commodities and practice of essential services are allowed, industries and businesses have been worst affected.

