New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: NHAI Resumes Toll Collection, Increases Fee

Following selective relaxation given to restart economic activities around the country, the process of toll collection on National highways has been initiated.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
In the new Financial year, NHAI is charging a higher toll fee than earlier.

Highlights

  • Highways Ministry approves toll fee collection from April 20.
  • Transporters not happy with the decision to resume toll collection.
  • Ask for suspension of collection till lockdown gets over.

In a step that may seem unpopular looking at the present circumstances, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has re-started the collection of fee at toll plazas around the country from today. Not only that an up to 5% hike has also been effected in the new financial year when compared to the pre-lockdown period. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had asked the authority to refrain from collecting toll fee when the lockdown forced by the Coronavirus pandemic was initiated on March 24th, 2020. But now, in a communication, the Ministry has given a go-ahead to resume toll collection on National highways.

Transporters across the country are not happy with the decision as they are already facing a cash crunch due to the lockdown that has now been in force for almost a month. Kultaran Singh Atwal, President of the All India Motor Transport Congress said,"More than 85% of the transport fraternity have one to five vehicles and about 65% of them are self-employed, owner-drivers. No relief is forthcoming from the Government, instead toll burden starts today. Facilitation, instead of earnings should be the way forward."

0 Comments

According to transporters supplies and rates of essential commodities may also be affected owing to this step taken by the Governemt. They have demanded that toll collection should remain suspended till May 3, 2020, which is when the nationwide lockdown is supposed to end. A relief package has also been sought from the Government that includes ₹ 15,000 per driver per month besides insurance cover for drivers and cleaners.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.92 - 5.01 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More
Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More
Porsche Taycan Review: Could This Be The Best EV On The Planet?
Porsche Taycan Review: Could This Be The Best EV On The Planet?
BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Officially Teased Online Ahead Of India Launch
BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Officially Teased Online Ahead Of India Launch
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities