Coronavirus Lockdown: NHAI Resumes Toll Collection, Increases Fee

In a step that may seem unpopular looking at the present circumstances, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has re-started the collection of fee at toll plazas around the country from today. Not only that an up to 5% hike has also been effected in the new financial year when compared to the pre-lockdown period. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways had asked the authority to refrain from collecting toll fee when the lockdown forced by the Coronavirus pandemic was initiated on March 24th, 2020. But now, in a communication, the Ministry has given a go-ahead to resume toll collection on National highways.

Transporters across the country are not happy with the decision as they are already facing a cash crunch due to the lockdown that has now been in force for almost a month. Kultaran Singh Atwal, President of the All India Motor Transport Congress said,"More than 85% of the transport fraternity have one to five vehicles and about 65% of them are self-employed, owner-drivers. No relief is forthcoming from the Government, instead toll burden starts today. Facilitation, instead of earnings should be the way forward."

@nitin_gadkari In light of Force Majure conditions notified by the Government of India, which have been extended post April 14 till May 3, 2020. @NHAIINDIA Toll must remain suspended till its expiry.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @NHAI_Official pic.twitter.com/TvYHtm9PDF April 18, 2020

According to transporters supplies and rates of essential commodities may also be affected owing to this step taken by the Governemt. They have demanded that toll collection should remain suspended till May 3, 2020, which is when the nationwide lockdown is supposed to end. A relief package has also been sought from the Government that includes ₹ 15,000 per driver per month besides insurance cover for drivers and cleaners.

