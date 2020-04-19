Coronavirus Lockdown: Nissan Extends Support Services To Its Customers

Automakers have been supporting their customers during the coronavirus crisis by ensuring their automobiles are taken care of during or post the lockdown and they have ample time to avail of and renew their schemes. Joining the fray next is Nissan that is offering emergency roadside assistance during lockdown and extended warranty for customers who were unable to use the benefits of the standard warranty or free service. Those customers whose free service, warranty and extended warranty lapsed during the lockdown period, will be able to avail these benefits for one month post the lockdown.

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand

Commenting on the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director- Nissan, said, "Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. While social distancing in such unpredictable times is our collective responsibility, we want to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles and are able to avail our services for the interim period as well as once operations resume."

Also Read: Nissan Licenses Lithium-ion Battery Technology To APB Corporation

Nissan is also giving maintenance tips for its cars.

Nissan is also communicating to its customers and is giving them maintenance tips for their cars during lock down through its website, social media channels and email. Since the start of the lockdown, major carmakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda and Toyota among others too have extended the period of their services post the lockdown.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.