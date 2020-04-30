New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Nissan Motor India To Start An Anti-Microbial Sanitisation Campaign

Nissan is also communicating with all its customers on the upkeep of their cars during the duration of the lockdown through its website, social media channels and email.

Nissan is also communicating with all its customers on the upkeep of their cars.

  • Nissan dealers will perform a free of cost anti-microbial sanitisation.
  • Customers will also be offered full sanitisation of the vehicle.
  • It also ensures disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets, e.t.c.

Nissan Motor India will launch an anti-microbial sanitisation campaign for the safety and good health of its customers during the prevalent Coronavirus Crisis. All Nissan dealers will perform a free of cost anti-microbial sanitisation of all interior and exterior areas of the car that frequently accessed or touched like including door handles, steering wheel, gear knobs, switches and knobs and stereo system among others. Customers will also be offered full sanitisation of the vehicle using interior fogging treatment, which ensures disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets etc., followed by exterior sanitisation by spraying, at an affordable cost.

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Kicks To Get 1.3-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine

Commenting on the announcement of the service, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "At Nissan India, our utmost priority is the well-being of all customers, employees and dealer partners. In these challenging times, it is important that we step up all types of sanitisation services as a precautionary measure to collectively overcome the challenges in the society. The anti-microbial sanitisation package is the continuation of our endeavor to provide best services to all the owners of Nissan & Datsun vehicles."

Also Read: Nissan Slashes Full-Year Results Forecast, Sees Operating Loss

Datsun Customers will also receive the free service.

Nissan and Datsun customers will be receiving invites via phone calls, e-mailer and SMS from the dealership. The camp will start from 15 May to June 30. Customers can avail the special anti-microbial sanitisation service during the camp and Nissan is also communicating with all its customers on the upkeep of their cars during the duration of the lockdown through its website, social media channels and email.

