Ola group has contributed ₹ 50 lakh to Haryana Chief Minister's fund in a bid to support the state's efforts to support the fight against COVID-19. The fund will be utilised to enable aid at the ground level along with strengthening emergency response and also facilitating long term relief and recovery initiatives form the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Ola had also undertaken several steps in this regard like contributing ₹ 5 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Group said, "Through our humble contribution to the Haryana State Chief Minister's Relief Fund, we stand in support of these efforts in every way possible. The Ola Group hails the efforts of the state and the commitment of the thousands of healthcare workers and essential services staff on the frontlines who are selflessly serving citizens in these challenging times. We are also grateful to the Government for collaborating with us to enable emergency services for citizens in the state, to and from hospitals."

This week, Ola had also launched 'Ola Emergency' on its app to enable essential medical trips in cities such as Bengaluru, Gurugram, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, and Bhubaneswar and will be expanding the service in more cities in the coming weeks. It had also offered 500 cabs to the Karnataka government for transporting doctors for Coronavirus-related activities and had earlier announced financial support and insurance coverage during quarantine support for its driver-partners and their spouses in case they get infected.

