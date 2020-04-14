Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola’s Emergency Services For Your Hospital Visits

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, a big concern for non-Covid patients has been their visits to the medical facilities in times of need. Since there is no public transport available commutes to the desired hospital have become very difficult. Ride hailing company, Ola, has come out with a solution with a new category on its app, called Ola Emergency. The new category will bring a much needed mobility solution for many citizens who do not have a mode of transport to access a hospital in case of a medical emergency.

With our special service ‘Ola Emergency' ride to and from hospitals now in Nashik and Vizag. Choose “Enabled for Hospitals” on the Ola App to book a ride for times when you absolutely need it. Read more here: https://t.co/oOF1kEcE3W pic.twitter.com/8XNl4CipJF — Ola (@Olacabs) April 9, 2020

The service began in Bengaluru in a tie-up with the state health department with a network of trained drivers and clean and equipped cars. At last count it has expanded to 9 cities, the latest addition being Gurugram. Other cities where these services can be availed are Varanasi, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Vizag and Nashik. Either your pick or drop location on the ride should compulsorily be a hospital. The company on its website has also released the list of hospitals in all these cities where the cabs can go, including 200 in Bengaluru.

Speaking on 'Ola Emergency' services, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, "Ola Emergency will help thousands of citizens get access to quick, convenient and safe transport for trips from home to hospital and vice versa, amidst the minimal availability of transportation during this time."

Ola has also made it clear that this service is non-COVID and non-ambulatory in nature. Customers with symptoms of flu or fever are prohibited to use this service. Ola says it is working with the authorities to ensure all drivers and cars are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers. These services are not complimentary and customers will be charged a nominal fare to compensate driver-partners for their services. The company is looking to expand the service in other major cities soon.

