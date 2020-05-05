New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Ola, Uber See Minimal Demand On Day 1 Of Operations Resumption In Green & Orange Zones

In compliance with government orders, Ola and Uber have resumed services in certain cities within the green and orange zones across India.

Ola and Uber have resumed services in green and orange zones only

Highlights

  • Ola & Uber have resumed services within the green & orange zones in India
  • Ola has introduced safer ride initiatives on resumption of operations
  • Ola & Uber services remain barred in the red zone

Ola and Uber, the two popular ride-sharing platforms resumed their services after the Union government gave permission for resuming operations in green and orange zones only. As per the report from PTI, the ride-hailing platforms started services post lockdown in areas such as Gurugram, Kochi and Jamshedpur. The report also mentions that not many users turned up on day one of the operation as the platforms witnessed a minimal demand. And, only a fraction of drivers logged onto the platform on the same day, as many refrained coming out from their homes.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Introduces Safer Ride Initiatives On Resumption Of Operations

For starters, the companies announced the suspension of operations after the government had imposed lockdown across the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. As India entered into the third phase of the lockdown, the government announced some relaxation after 40 days. This included allowing cab service providers to operate with restrictions in certain locations with no or few confirmed cases. Moreover, the number of vehicles seen plying on the road were also limited as only a fraction of drivers logged on to the platform foreseeing the risk involved.

Ola, Uber Sees Minimal Demand On Day 1 Of Service Post Lockdown

The number of driver-partners working on the platforms in the city generally would be 3 to 4 times more than the numbers seen on the first day of service resumption. The report also mentioned that the number of driver-partners with Ola and Uber are from other states and several travelled back to their home states once the lockdown was announced in the country.

While both the platforms have resumed services within the green and orange zones, they are also following necessary guidelines and requirements such as wearing masks to ensure the safety of the riders and driver-partners.

Also Read: Delhi: Ola's Free Ambulance Service To Aid Non-Coronavirus Patients 

Ola through its official blog confirmed that it has resumed operations in more than 100 cities throughout the country. However, Uber is offering services in just 25 cities across India according to its blog post. However, the services have not been allowed in red zones that include cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. Uber Essential is available in Bengaluru, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, and Ludhiana.

Ola confirmed on its blog that the rides will be allowed in the identified safe zones only and they have asked the driver-partners to carry out all the sanitization procedures after every ride. The company has also updated its cancellation policy wherein both the user and driver can cancel the ride, if either of the party is not following the prescribed instructions or not wearing a mask. The company also clarified that only two passengers per ride will be allowed in the cab. Also, the driver-partners have been asked to keep the AC switched-off with windows open during all rides.

New Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Creta
Mahindra Bolero
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Hyundai Venue
Volkswagen T-Roc
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
