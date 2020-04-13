Coronavirus Lockdown: Renault India Extends Warranty And Periodic Services

Renault India has announced a series of measures for customers, to counter the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company has announced a relaxation on warranty (including the Extended Warranty policies) and periodic service schedules for its customers during this lockdown period. Renault India's 24x7 roadside assistance will be available for customers in case of an emergency.

The company has also launched an online booking campaign, 'Book Online Pay Later', which lets the customer book a Renault vehicle online, either on the website or the app without having to pay a booking amount. Renault has also held the interest of dealers as a key priority.

The company is getting ready to launch the Duster with the 1.3-litre petrol engine soon in India

The company has announced incentives and relaxation on targets to ease the effects of the lockdown. Renault has also set up a taskforce to facilitate financial transactions with the dealership networks and has extended support to dealers in terms of inventory holding costs. Renault has, additionally, started a special programme on skill development and online training of network sales teams.

Renault India has implemented multiple preventive measures across its offices, dealerships and the manufacturing facility and continues to communicate and create awareness among all stakeholders.

