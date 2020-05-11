Coronavirus Lockdown: Renault India Opens 194 Showrooms And Workshops In India

Renault India has opened its office and select dealerships and service centres, and has introduced several safety and hygiene measures across all its touchpoints across the country. The company has opened more than 194 showrooms and workshops in line with the new safety protocols and the remaining touchpoints will be opened in a phased-wise manner based on permissions from the local authorities.

Phase-wise operations have commenced at Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd. (RNAIPL), Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Ltd. (RNTBCI), Renault Finance and the Renault corporate office in Chennai. Renault has also started dispatches of cars from the plant to North India and Tamil Nadu. Export of critical parts has begun from the facilities in Chennai and Pune to select global markets.

Renault India showcased the Triber AMT at the Auto Expo and it will launch the car very soon

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, "As the lockdown is gradually being lifted and business is slowly resuming, our primary focus is on ensuring that we safeguard our customers, by introducing rigorous safety and hygiene practices across all touchpoints."

Renault will also launch the Duster with an all-new 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor

As a first step, all dealerships - showrooms and workshop, will be completely fumigated before it is opened for customers. Discussion tables and display cars will be completely sanitized after every round of customer interaction. Before customers enter the dealership, their temperature will be checked. There will be regular sanitization of the entrance door. Customers will be given masks and hand sanitiser and will be dealt with, keeping in mind the social distancing norms.

Display and test drive cars, whether at the dealership or at customers' homes will have multiple sanitization points after each customer interaction - steering, AC vent, dashboard, gear knob, door opening lever, infotainment system, door handle, IRVM, ORVM, ORVM knobs, glove box and seat belt buckle, amongst others.

