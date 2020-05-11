Coronavirus Lockdown: Skoda Grants Extension Of New Car Warranty And Extended Warranty Worldwide

Skoda is granting its customers an extension of the new car warranty and extended warranty as a gesture of goodwill worldwide. The company will soon be introducing this measure in all world markets with the exception of China. The precondition is that the new car warranty or the extended warranty is due to expire between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020. The period ends three months after both warranties have expired

Stanislav Pekar, Head of Aftersales, Skoda Auto said, "With this measure, we are creating clarity for the planning of upcoming workshop visits to our Skoda contract partners in a quick, uncomplicated and decisive manner."

The mileage limitation of the Skoda extended warranty and other conditions, remain in effect throughout the warranty extension. If a new car warranty with mileage limitation has been issued in a market, this mileage limitation also remains in effect. If the extension of the new car warranty overlaps with the start of the extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty is delayed by three months at no extra charge.

This extension of the warranty periods as a gesture of goodwill is a onetime and voluntary concession on the part of the manufacturer without recognition of any legal obligation or commitment for the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.