New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Extends Production Suspension Until Further Notice

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has announced that it will suspend production at its plant until further notice.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Suzuki Motor Gujarat says that the duration of the suspension will depend upon the government policy

Highlights

  • Suzuki Motor Gujarat will suspend car production till further notice
  • Suzuki Motor Gujarat has suspended car production since March 23, 2020
  • It currently manufactures cars for Maruti Suzuki India on contract basis

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has announced that it will suspend manufcturing at its Gujarat plant until further notice. The company, which is also owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, currently manufactures cars for Maruti Suzuki India on contract basis had suspended car production since March 23, 2020, due to the Coronavirus lockdown. As the initial lockdown was for 21 days, car production was suspended until April 14, however, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, SGM says that the duration of the suspension will now depend upon the Government policy.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Suspends Production At Gurgaon & Manesar Plants

maruti manesar plant 827

 Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram and Manesar plants halted production on March 22, 2020

Also Read: Due To Social Distancing, Maruti Expects Car Boom After Lockdown Ends

In the statement issued to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SGM) that pursuant to the latest directive on the COVID-19 situation, they will be extending the suspension of production of cars till further notice."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty And Free Services To June 30

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki India hasn't announced its plan for the Gurugram and Manesar facilities at the moment, however, given the severity of the situation, the company is expected to extend production suspension in the other two plants as well. The Gurugram and Manesar plants halted production on March 22, 2020, announcing that the duration of this shutdown will also depend upon Government policy

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.14 - 8.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government Issues Guidelines For Essential Commute
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities