Coronavirus Lockdown: Suzuki Motor Gujarat Extends Production Suspension Until Further Notice

Suzuki Motor Gujarat says that the duration of the suspension will depend upon the government policy

Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has announced that it will suspend manufcturing at its Gujarat plant until further notice. The company, which is also owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, currently manufactures cars for Maruti Suzuki India on contract basis had suspended car production since March 23, 2020, due to the Coronavirus lockdown. As the initial lockdown was for 21 days, car production was suspended until April 14, however, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, SGM says that the duration of the suspension will now depend upon the Government policy.

Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram and Manesar plants halted production on March 22, 2020

In the statement issued to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SGM) that pursuant to the latest directive on the COVID-19 situation, they will be extending the suspension of production of cars till further notice."

Maruti Suzuki India hasn't announced its plan for the Gurugram and Manesar facilities at the moment, however, given the severity of the situation, the company is expected to extend production suspension in the other two plants as well. The Gurugram and Manesar plants halted production on March 22, 2020, announcing that the duration of this shutdown will also depend upon Government policy

