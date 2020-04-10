Coronavirus Lockdown: Swaraj Offers Standby Tractor To Help Its Customers

In a bid to help farmers in irrigation during the lockdown period called to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Swaraj tractors is offering a standby tractor during the harvesting season which will help its customers during these challenging times. The company has also taken few initiatives under its 'Aapke saath hai Aapka Swaraj' campaign. It is offering a round the clock assistance to its customers through its call center and they can get in touch with any issue related to service and spare parts.

Also Read: Mahindra Starts Assembling Face Shields At Pithampur Plant; Serves 1000+ Meals

All Swaraj dealers and service teams will also be provide door-step service during the lockdown period. Since the harvesting season is a very crucial period for farmers, the company has launched these schemes to ensure that their work is not hampered during the lockdown period. Standby tractors of Swaraj will be available at different locations offered by dealers on first cum first serve basis.

The team will also provide door-step service for tractor maintenance as well.

Also Read: Fight Against Coronavirus: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours

Moreover, its Corporate Social Responsibility wing is continuously engaged in various activities to support the medical fraternity and general public. Masks, sanitizers, ECG machines and protective suits for doctors and paramedical staff along with other PPEs have been donated to PGIMER and Government Medical Collage and Hospital in Chandigarh. Essential grocery items including wheat, flour and rice were also distributed to the needy in Mohali district.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.