Coronavirus Lockdown: Tata Motors Production Drops 75.29 Per Cent In March 2020

The life-threatening Coronavirus pandemic had started taking a toll on the auto industry well ahead of the lockdown which was called on March 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a precautionary approach, automakers across the globe had stopped production almost by the middle of March and the practice was soon adopted in India as well. Tata Motors was one of the first automakers in India to curtail production at its Chakan plant ahead of the lockdown on March 21 when positive Coronavirus cases increased in Maharashtra.

According to a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, the India automaker has recorded a slump in production of 75.29 per cent in March 2020 manufacturing just 16,051 units as compared to 64,977 units which were manufactured in March 2019, including both passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV). However, it's the CV business that has taken the worst hit witnessing a massive decline of 90.21 per cent at 4663 units as compared to 47,632 units manufactured in the same month a year ago. The PV business has still managed with a comparatively lower decline of 34.34 per cent at 11,388 units against 17,345 units which were manufactured in March last year.

Tata Motors sales went down by 84 per cent in March 2020.

Sales and production were already impacted in March due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus and numbers of positive cases rising in the country. The company had sold 11,012 units in March 2020, reporting a massive drop of 84 per cent as compared to the 68,727 units that were sold during March 2019. The massive drop in volumes also comes in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Its PV sales stood at 5676 units in March this year, a decline of 68 per cent as compared to 17,810 units sold in March 2019. CV sales last month stood at 7123 units, down by 87 per cent over 56,536 units sold a year ago.

