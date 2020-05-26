Coronavirus Lockdown: Teenagers In Gurugram Clean Cars To Help The Underprivileged

Over 30 teenage students of the Ivy condominium in Sushant Lok- 1 in Gurugram have taken up the job of car cleaners to help the underprivileged who are finding it difficult to survive during the lockdown. They have formed a group called 'Santa Brigade' that cleans cars in the morning. The group steps out at 6 in the morning and spends around four hours cleaning the cars in their locality. The money that they get in return from vehicle owners is used to purchase groceries, fruits, vegetables, sanitisers and masks which are then distributed to the underprivileged families in the vicinity. According to news reports, the 'Santa Brigade' was able to collect around ₹ 15,000 in the last three weeks. Their charges range from ₹ 200 to ₹ 1000 depending on the vehicle category and dimensions.

Speaking to the media Rannveir Malik (14), Co-leader- Santa Brigade, said that his elder brother college-going Siddhant (19), started the group on May 1 and today they are a team of more than 30 students. They have already started to do some meaningful and satisfying work to help the needy by providing ration, vegetables, face masks, hand sanitisers, clothes and milk to people in need. They are collecting money and buying daily needs items for the needy.

Vijay Chopra, Residents' Welfare Association president said that as a community they take pride in the heartwarming initiative of their children in condominium and are supporting them in the noble cause. He added that these children are literally sweating it out to raise funds for Santa Brigade. He is glad that the youngsters have come out of their comfort zone to reach out to the needy and is sure the current times have taught them to be more grateful for all the help they have at home and also not take life and privileges for granted.

Apart from helping the underprivileged, these teenagers are also helping people in their localitykeep their cars clean. This gave the Santa Brigade group a chance to take up the job and use the money to help the underprivileged population of their locality survive during these tough times.

