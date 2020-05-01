Coronavirus Lockdown: Toyota India Reports No Sales In April 2020

The automobile industry has become one of the biggest casualties of the ongoing lockdown enforced by the Coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers round the spectrum have come out with zero sales in the month of April and now Toyota Kirloskar Motor has too reported the same. The company's closure of dealerships and manufacturing operation of the automotive value chain has come to a grinding halt, it says in these critical times it was aware that there would be no wholesales in the month of April 2020.

Toyota has also donated ₹ 2 crore to the Karnataka CM relief fund.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said,"COVID crisis exacerbated the already prevalent pressures on the automobile industry but the challenges this time are multi-dimensional. The lockdown was absolutely necessary and a timely step taken by the Government to ensure the safety and well-being of people, however the unavoidable side effect of this medicine has been the severe adverse impact on the economic activity."

However in the midst of the gloom the company also has some positive news to share. They say there has been some movement in the market as dealers are receiving some inquiries and they will ensure that these customers are catered to as soon as operations begin. To gain customer confidence provisions have been made to entirely digitalize the sales process which includes 360-degree product views for the customer to take a virtual tour of the vehicle, select financing options and receiving a quotation online. The vehicle will be delivered the to the customer's doorstep once the purchase is completed.

