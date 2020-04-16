Coronavirus Lockdown: Uber Begins Emergency Services In 5 Cities

Owing the nationwide lockdown in force for the last weeks, access to medical facilities has been more that a challenge for the citizens. There is no public transport available which means you cannot even leave your house in case of a medical emergency if you do not own a vehicle. Now at least in 5 major cities across the country Uber has come out with a solution with the new 'Essential' feature on their app. This feature can be used to book a ride to select hospitals and pharmacies for your medical needs.

The facility has for the time being been introduced in 5 cities - Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Nashik and Hyderabad.

The facility has for the time being been introduced in 5 cities - Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Nashik and Hyderabad. This has been done with the full consent of the authorities and travel can only be undertaken to essential locations. The ride hailing company has asked the riders using this facility to carry relevant documents to validate their purpose of travel to authorities. Uber says drivers have been specially trained and issued curfew passes to ensure seamless movement.

Uber is also informing riders about basic steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. This is being done by sending in-app messages and emails. This is a paid facility similar to the one introduced by its rival Ola a few days ago. However the company says it is also committed to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors and people in need, free of charge across the world. To help its driver partners in India the company has already announced a monetary relief ₹ 25 crore. It is also requesting its customers to come forward and contribute to the cause.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.