Coronavirus Lockdown: Uber Starts A Package Delivery Service

Cab-aggregator, Uber, has come with a solution that will help deliver and receive packets without stepping out of your house during the lockdown. The new new package delivery service is called Uber Connect. Once you book a delivery on the app, an executive from the company will pick up the package from your address. Similar to on-demand trips, you will be able to continue monitoring the trip's progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the drop-off. You can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.

Uber also has a tie-up with Nature's Basket to supply essentials in Mumbai & Pune. To begin with residents of four cities in the country can immediately begin sending and receiving packages within the city. These cities are Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur and Gurugram. However some rules need to be followed here; all packages should be transportable on a two-wheeler and can only weigh less than 5 Kgs. They need to be securely sealed and prohibited items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items cannot be sent. Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Uber Resumes Operations In Green And Orange Zone cities In the cities of Mumbai and Pune, Uber has in a tie-up with Nature's Basket is also supplying everyday essentials to customers. This will provide access to Nature's Basket stores in Bandra, Chembur, Lokhandwala and Prabhadevi in Mumbai, and in Aundh, Pune. According to the company all driver partners associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards. This is the sixth such partnership the company has entered into since it launched a delivery service in April. This is also supporting authorities in limiting movement and ensuring citizens remain indoors to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

