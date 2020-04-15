Coronavirus Lockdown: Volkswagen India Contributes To PM CARES Fund; Announces Benefits

Automakers are doing their bid to help during the Coronavirus crisis. Some are manufacturing PPEs like masks, ventilators and sanitisers while some have been contributing in relief funds to support the nation. Joining the fray now is Volkswagen India which has contributed to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (CARES) fund for every car delivered to essential workers. The carmaker has also announced free car care services and additional benefit on new car purchase post the lockdown. Redemption of vouchers and attractive cost benefits on purchase of extended warranty and service value package will also be given.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "At Volkswagen, each and every one of us are extremely humbled by the selfless dedication by our real heroes during this tough situation. As an organisation, apart from our contribution as a group to the community, Volkswagen pledges to contribute to the PM CARES Fund for every car delivered to the real heroes. It will be in honour of all those heroes that are braving their way to protect lives."

Volkswagen has also announced services for new car purchase.

The company is also training its employees, dealer partners, sales and service consultants and technicians virtually for hygiene practices, sanitisation, usage of masks and sanitizers post the lockdown period when work will resume. "We are readying ourselves and all our partners to emerge stronger from this situation, be better prepared, and are working towards providing contact-less sales and service experiences," added Knapp It has also extended financial support to dealer partners trying to help them survive the current business environment.

