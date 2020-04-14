Coronavirus Lockdown: Volvo Extends Warranty On Cars Till May 31, 2020

Volvo Car India has extended the warranty on its cars till May 31, 2020. This has been done to minimise the inconvenience caused to customers due to the COVID-19 lockdown across the country. This will cover customers whose warranty was expiring during the lockdown period beginning March 22 till May 3, 2020.

It was just last month, that the company closed down all dealerships and allowed work from home to protect its customers and employees against the pandemic. Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India Managing Director said, "We fully support the Government's lockdown initiative in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, during the lockdown some of our customers may have faced warranty issues and we are happy to extend the warranty till 31st May 2020 for customers whose warranty ends between 22nd March and 3rd May 2020."

The company is continuously assessing the situation and will take appropriate measures when required.

