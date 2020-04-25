Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It

Misusing the e-pass or using after the valid date is a punishable offence

As the entire country is facing a lockdown situation due to Coronavirus Pandemic, all the non-essential travels are being barred until the restrictions are lifted. However, the government of India is allowing the citizens to travel too during this pandemic. In order to validate their purpose of travel or emergency, the citizens must obtain an e-pass before taking their cars out. With the spike in the COVID-19 positive cases across the nation, police, as well as other patrolling bodies, have made an e-pass mandatory to facilitate travel during the lockdown ensuring that no one breaks the curfew and disobeys any such rules.

Also Read: Best Racing Games To Play During The Lockdown

All the essential service providers/individuals can apply for e-pass from Maharashtra police department's website. What is an e-pass?

E-pass is essentially an electronic pass issued online by the state government to facilitate the commute during an emergency or urgent situation. People related to the movement of essential goods and supplies throughout the country will require to get an e-pass. On the other hand, people willing to travel only in case of an emergency should apply for an e-pass which will let them aid their movement during these unprecedented times. And, they will have to display the e-pass wherever asked by the officials.

The e-pass consists of important details about the citizen such as name, address, contact number, the validity of the e-pass, purpose of travel and more. The e-pass will be issued to a designated location only for a limited period. The e-pass also mentions the number of passengers that would be accompanying the person.

Applying for an e-pass does not mean that it is granted. The local administration authorities will validate all the important details before issuing an e-pass. The citizens can apply for an e-pass through state government's individual website.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Ashok Leyland Gets Permission To Resume Operations

How To Get An E-Pass?

1. For applying an e-pass, you need to visit the official website of the state or union territory.

2. After selecting the 'apply e-pass' tab, you need to fill up all the important details such as name, address, mobile number, vehicle number, vehicle registration number, government ID, district and town.

3. After filling all these details, you also need to furnish supporting documents for the same. And, now submit the application for an e-pass.

4. You will receive a message from the authority once the e-pass is approved.

5. Carrying the e-pass along with you is mandatory, which can be in a printed form or an e-copy. It should be furnished to the police or any other authority inquiring about the travel.

The residents of Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana can apply for an e-pass through - https://covidpass.egovernments.org/requester-dashboard/register. Several states are also offering e-passes through the state's official website or police department website. The citizens residing in Mumbai can get their e-passes from the website - www.covid19.mhpolice.in. Moreover, the Chennai residents too can apply for an e-pass through Chennai police website.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.