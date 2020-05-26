New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki Announced Safety Guidelines For True Value Network

Maruti Suzuki's new safety guidelines and SOPs for the True Value dealer network covers five key areas - digitised retail platform, sanitisation of retail outlets, sanitised test drives, home delivery, and hygiene of employees.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Currently, True Value has 570 touch points across India, out of which 400 outlets are operational

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki introduces safety guidelines and SOPs for True Value
  • True Value staff will need to wear masks, and practice social distancing
  • Documents and booking processes will be digitised for contactless sale

With Lockdown 4.0 in place, several companies have resumed production and retail operations. Maruti Suzuki India's used car division, True Value, has recently joined the bandwagon, and to ensure the health and hygiene of its retail staff and customers, the company has announced a set of new safety guidelines for its dealer network. Maruti Suzuki says that the guidelines and SOPs have been implemented in line with Government of India's advisories on COVID-19. Currently, True Value has 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across India, out of which 400 outlets are operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki True Value Sold Over 4 Lakh Used Cars In FY2020

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Ertiga

Vitara Brezza

Alto 800

S-Presso

Ciaz

Dzire

S-Cross

New Swift

Baleno RS

Baleno

Alto K10

Wagon R

Ignis

Celerio

XL6

Eeco

Celerio X

ilmfr958

True Value's new guidelines and SOPs have been implemented in line with Government of India's advisories on COVID-19

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Customer safety is our top priority. From showroom walk-in to delivery of cars, we are fully committed to offering a safe and hygienic experience to our customers. We have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all customer touchpoints. With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is the country's most trusted pre-owned car retail channel. I assure our customers that their car buying experience at True Value is completely safe."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Reopens One-Third Of Its Dealerships in India

The new guidelines cover five key areas - digitised retail platform, sanitisation of retail outlets, sanitised test drives, home delivery, and hygiene of employees. Firstly, True Value is encouraging customers to adopt the digital platform like its website and mobile application to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned car. Documentation procedure will also be strictly online, from the collection of driving licences to e-dockets, handover pictures.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) For Its Dealer Network

maruti suzuki true value pre owned car business

All customer touch points within the True Value showrooms will be thoroughly sanitised on regular basis

For the safety of its customers and staff, True Value is also ensuring that its showrooms are frequently sanitised. It has also issued strict guidelines to maintain complete hygiene at customer touchpoints like car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk, accessory display area, test drive vehicle, delivery and back office. Furthermore, all visitors, including employees will have to go through thermal screening before entering the facility and all key touchpoints will have a hand sanitiser dispenser. In addition to that, all True Value car will be disinfected thoroughly before the test drive.

0 Comments

True Value will also ensure that its staff members undergo safety and hygiene training and will have a daily briefing. They will need to wear a mask at all times, during working hours, practice social distancing and regular sanitisation, and have staggered lunches. Also, True Value cars that are home delivered will be fully sanitised and the person delivering the car would preferably need to wear personal protective kits.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.81 - 11.44 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
View More
x
2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.99 Lakh
2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.99 Lakh
2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.99 Lakh
2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.99 Lakh
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.49 Lakh
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities