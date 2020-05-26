Coronavirus: Maruti Suzuki Announced Safety Guidelines For True Value Network

Currently, True Value has 570 touch points across India, out of which 400 outlets are operational

With Lockdown 4.0 in place, several companies have resumed production and retail operations. Maruti Suzuki India's used car division, True Value, has recently joined the bandwagon, and to ensure the health and hygiene of its retail staff and customers, the company has announced a set of new safety guidelines for its dealer network. Maruti Suzuki says that the guidelines and SOPs have been implemented in line with Government of India's advisories on COVID-19. Currently, True Value has 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities across India, out of which 400 outlets are operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines.

True Value's new guidelines and SOPs have been implemented in line with Government of India's advisories on COVID-19

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Customer safety is our top priority. From showroom walk-in to delivery of cars, we are fully committed to offering a safe and hygienic experience to our customers. We have put in place steps to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitization of all customer touchpoints. With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is the country's most trusted pre-owned car retail channel. I assure our customers that their car buying experience at True Value is completely safe."

The new guidelines cover five key areas - digitised retail platform, sanitisation of retail outlets, sanitised test drives, home delivery, and hygiene of employees. Firstly, True Value is encouraging customers to adopt the digital platform like its website and mobile application to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned car. Documentation procedure will also be strictly online, from the collection of driving licences to e-dockets, handover pictures.

All customer touch points within the True Value showrooms will be thoroughly sanitised on regular basis

For the safety of its customers and staff, True Value is also ensuring that its showrooms are frequently sanitised. It has also issued strict guidelines to maintain complete hygiene at customer touchpoints like car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk, accessory display area, test drive vehicle, delivery and back office. Furthermore, all visitors, including employees will have to go through thermal screening before entering the facility and all key touchpoints will have a hand sanitiser dispenser. In addition to that, all True Value car will be disinfected thoroughly before the test drive.

True Value will also ensure that its staff members undergo safety and hygiene training and will have a daily briefing. They will need to wear a mask at all times, during working hours, practice social distancing and regular sanitisation, and have staggered lunches. Also, True Value cars that are home delivered will be fully sanitised and the person delivering the car would preferably need to wear personal protective kits.

